Dec 27, 2017 08:12 PM IST

FM Jaitley meets consultative panel members to discuss Budget

PTI

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today sought views of members of the consultative committee attached to the finance and corporate affairs ministries as part of the pre-budget consultation process, an official statement said.

This was the 3rd meeting of the committee.

"The meeting was called to ascertain pre-budget consultation suggestions from the members," the statement said.

Members of the committee from the Lok Sabha who participated in the meeting include Dilip Kumar Mansukhlal Gandhi, Ram Charitra Nishad, Subhash Chandra Baheria, Suresh Chanabassappa Angadi and Yerram Venkata Subbareddy.

While from the Rajya Sabha, Anil Desai, Ranvijay Singh Judev, Satish Chandra Misra and Sukhendu Sekhar attended the meeting.

The finance minister is expected to present the Union Budget for 2018-19 on February 1. This would be the last full-fledged Budget of the current Narendra Modi-led government.

