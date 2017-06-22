Five more ailing PSUs on government's closure list

Moneycontrol News

The government is likely to close five loss-making public sector undertaking (PSU) companies soon, reports Financial Express.

After the cabinet's approval, the total number of PSUs under liquidation will increase to 21.

PEC, formerly Project and Equipment Corporation of India, Bharat Wagon & Engineering, Andaman & Nicobar Forest Plant Development Corporation, National Jute Manufacturers Corporation and Elgin Mills are the new units under the government's radar.

In FY16, PEC incurred a loss of Rs 1,142 crore, Andaman & Nicobar Forest Plant Development Corporation had a loss of Rs 49 crore. In total these 5 companies had a loss of around Rs 1,200 crore in FY16.

In September 2016, the government gave directions for the closure of sick PSUs.

As per the new guidelines of the department of public enterprises, ailing units will be closed within a period of a year from the date of issue of minutes of the Cabinet approval.

In order to facilitate this, the settlement of statutory dues and payment to secured creditors are now being completed within two months, FE reported.