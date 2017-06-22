App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 21, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Five more ailing PSUs on government's closure list

After the cabinet's approval, the total number of PSUs under liquidation will increase to 21.

Five more ailing PSUs on government's closure list

Moneycontrol News

The government is likely to close five loss-making public sector undertaking (PSU) companies soon, reports Financial Express.

After the cabinet's approval, the total number of PSUs under liquidation will increase to 21.

PEC, formerly Project and Equipment Corporation of India, Bharat Wagon & Engineering, Andaman & Nicobar Forest Plant Development Corporation, National Jute Manufacturers Corporation and Elgin Mills are the new units under the government's radar.

In FY16, PEC incurred a loss of Rs 1,142 crore, Andaman & Nicobar Forest Plant Development Corporation had a loss of Rs 49 crore. In total these 5 companies had a loss of around Rs 1,200 crore in FY16.

In September 2016, the government gave directions for the closure of sick PSUs.

As per the new guidelines of the department of public enterprises, ailing units will be closed within a period of a year from the date of issue of minutes of the Cabinet approval.

In order to facilitate this, the settlement of statutory dues and payment to secured creditors are now being completed within two months, FE reported.

tags #Business #Economy

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.