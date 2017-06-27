Fitch maintains negative outlook on 8 banks; cuts viability rating for Bank of India

Moneycontrol News

Maintaining its negative outlook on Indian banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of eight Indian banks -- State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Bank of Baroda (New Zealand) Limited (BoB NZ), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank (Canara), Bank of India (BoI), ICICI Bank Ltd. (ICICI) and Axis Bank Ltd. (Axis).

The ratings have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.

While Bank of India’s IDR was affirmed, its viability rating (VR) has been downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-', to reflect its weaker intrinsic risk profile compared with higher-rated peers. The bank's core capital buffer has dropped significantly due to persistent loss and it appears vulnerable to moderate shocks, the rating agency said in a report.

“Fitch is maintaining the negative sector outlook on Indian banks. This is based on our assessment that the sector's core capitalisation, which has been eroded in the last few years, will remain challenged unless it is boosted by adequate capital support from the authorities or equity raising from capital markets,” the report said.

It added that Basel III capital migration is entering its final phase with capital requirements at their most onerous. Internal capital generation is expected to remain weak due to the banks' subdued growth outlook while there could be significant pressure stemming from continued provisioning due to ageing of outstanding non-performing assets (NPAs) and the potential resolution of some large NPAs.

Loan growth at around 5 percent in the financial year ended March 2017 (FY17) was the lowest in many decades.

While the banking sector's stressed-assets ratio rose as expected (FY17: 12.3 percent; FY16: 11.5 percent), new NPA additions moderated compared with FY16, largely for public sector banks.

Asset quality at large private banks also deteriorated, albeit from a relatively lower base. Fitch believes that asset quality could witness some further downside risks due to emerging concerns in the power and farm sectors although slippages are not likely to be as large as in previous years.

“High credit costs will remain a challenge for the sector's earnings although some banks, private or public, may witness gradual improvement in return on assets (ROA) going forward. Banks with higher provision cover and relatively better capitalisation will be in a position to resume growth faster than banks which are constrained due to either weak fundamentals or regulatory restrictions such as prompt corrective action,” the agency said.

It added that resolving both the asset quality and capital questions are important conditions for reviving the financial health of the sector. Recent capital raising activity by a few large public-sector banks is a positive, but for most of these banks, capital buffers have already been impacted due to losses and weak internal capital generation.