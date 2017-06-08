First workshop on Sagarmala Project to be held tomorrow

The Ministry of Shipping is set to organise a series of workshops under the Sagarmala Programme to update stakeholders about its implementation procedure and to provide a platform for open discussion.

The first workshop will be held in New Delhi at India Habitat Centre on 9th June 2017 under the theme, ‘Accelerating Sagarmala Implementation – Engaging with States’.

Sagarmala programme is the flagship programme of the Ministry of Shipping with the aim to exploit the under utilisation of maritime potential with respect to export-import benefits.

The programme aims to increase the share of coastal shipping and inland navigation.

The workshop

“Funding guidelines, coastal berth scheme and initiatives under the Coastal Community Development especially for skill development will be discussed threadbare during the workshop,” the official statement said.

As the programme is set to be implemented soon, the ministry is looking forward to interact with stakeholders that have been identified under the “areas of port modernization and new port development, connectivity enhancement, portlinked industrialization and coastal community development”.

The workshop will be presided by Secretary (Shipping) and the key note address will be delivered by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

The workshop is expected to be attended by principal secretaries of the maritime states, chairmen of ports and officials of the line ministries.

Sagarmala programme

The project was conceived by the government to capitalise on the industrial benefits associated with coastal areas. The programme aims at fast-tracking the economic development in the country by anchoring the potential of the Indian coastline.

Under the programme, 415 projects have been identified for port development and modernization over the period of 2015-2035.

The cost of the programme is estimated at Rs 8 lac crore and will generate over one crore jobs.

As part of the Sagarmala Programme, 6 new port locations have been identified, namely - Vadhavan, Enayam, Sagar Island, Paradip Outer Harbour, Sirkazhi and Belekeri.