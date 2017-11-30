App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Nov 30, 2017 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FinMin invites applications for IRDAI chairman post

The chairperson, according to the IRDA Act 1999, can hold office for a term of 5 years from the date on which he enters upon his office and or till 65 years of age.

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance has invited applications for the post of chairperson of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) which is falling vacant on February 21, 2018.

The chairperson is entitled to a consolidated salary of Rs 4.5 lakh per month, without the facilities of a house and car. TS Vijayan is currently the Chairman of IRDAI.

As per Section 4 of the IRDA Act, 1999, the chairperson and members of IRDAI are required to persons of ability, integrity and standing who have knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science, finance, economics, law, accountancy, administration or any other discipline which would in the opinion of the Central Government be useful to the Authority.

The chairperson, according to the IRDA Act 1999, can hold office for a term of 5 years from the date on which he enters upon his office and or till 65 years of age. He is eligible for re-appointment and should have a minimum 2 years of residual service as on date of vacancy.

related news

The vacancy circular said the applicant should have at least 30 years of work experience and he/she should have worked as Secretary to Government of India or its equivalent level in Government of India/State Govts/ Other Institutions. Applicants from private sector should have worked as CEO or equivalent of a large financial institution.

The appointment will be made by the Central Government on the recommendation of the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC). However, FSRASC can also identify and recommend any other person also, on the basis of merit, who has not applied for the post.

tags #Economy #insurance

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.