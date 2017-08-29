Financial inclusion push needs more marketing communication

Kaushik Banerjee

Financial inclusion is a term often used to mean access to useful and affordable financial products and services for a large number of disadvantaged and economically weaker sections at a reasonable cost. This includes not just banking products but also other services such as insurance, loans, equity etc – delivered in a responsible and sustainable way.

Access to a bank account is a first step toward broader financial inclusion since it allows people to save, send money and receive payments. A bank account can also serve as a gateway to other financial services, which is why ensuring that people worldwide can have access to a transaction account is the focus of the World Bank Group’s Universal Financial Access 2020 initiative.

Financial inclusion leads to inclusive growth and overall economic development of the poor. It is also beneficial to financial institutions as they can tap the savings from unbanked areas. Inclusive growth demands productivity, employment, financial inclusion and infrastructure development. The key enablers to achieve inclusive growth are literacy, health and communication.

Both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government have been making serious efforts to promote financial inclusion as an important national objective. Major initiatives during the last five decades include nationalisation of banks, facilitating large and robust branch network of commercial banks, co-operatives and regional rural banks, lead bank scheme, compulsory priority sector lending targets, allowing BCs/BFs to be appointed by banks to provide door step delivery of banking services etc.

Initiatives announced in the budget of 2015-16 include the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha BimaYojna (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

However, in spite of all the initiatives, India’s record of financial inclusion is below average. India’s household debt-GDP ratio of 10.3 percent is among the lowest, in comparison with peers like China’s 41.8 percent and Thailand’s 71.2 percent. This is more starkly evident in rural India.

Awareness through communication

Today, there are several digital and electronic channels in India. However, customers are wary, cautious and conservative in using these channels. This is where the leading role of communication needs to be brought in.

A comparison with mobile penetration, where there has been stupendous growth among all sections of the populace may hold the key to what needs to be done to bring about a similar revolution in the banking sector. India’s mobile subscriber base crossed the 1 billion mark early last year. There are several factors involved. A very low tariff and low cost of handsets contributed to the number. Yet, perhaps the most important aspect was consistent marketing engagement with the customer on the various ways in which a mobile can be used in daily life. Sustained communication with the end customer on the benefits of having a mobile pulled in more and more people to have the world in their pockets.

It is time that communication initiatives that were successfully applied in increasing mobile penetration are replicated in banking channels. The potential bank customer has lots of anxiety and fear about using new technology and delivery channels. These must be recognized by banks and appropriate communication strategy should be devised to address these issues. For instance, banks could organise programmes for educating customers by conducting seminars, group interactions, distributing educative and informative literature etc.

A well-planned communication programme can help in removing the deep apathy that potential consumers, especially from the rural areas, have towards banking. It should be able to remove the fear of banking and, instead, build up confidence in people in using the new delivery channels.

The poor and middle class have embraced mobile usage and learnt to use it due to extensive efforts by mobile operators. Similarly, it is essential that banks allocate a chunk of their marketing budget to educate unbanked people of the benefits of using the banking network. This educational communication should have both emotional aspect and practical benefits such as direct transfer of welfare schemes. The challenge is to change the attitude of unbanked people who are anxious about dealing with a bank to presenting the bank as a friendly place that will benefit them in many ways.

Marketing communication thus is the key that can transform lakhs of people wary of being part of the formal banking system to embrace it wholeheartedly and see it as an enabler in improving their standard of living.

(The author is President & CEO - Asset Finance, Magma Fincorp, a non-banking finance company)