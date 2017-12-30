Finance ministry slaps anti-profiteering notices to McDonald’s, Lifestyle International and HUL stockist for not passing on GST benefits

The finance ministry has slapped anti-profiteering notices to three companies—Jaipur-based departmental store selling FMCG major Hindustan Unilever products, shopping outlet Lifestyle International and master franchisee of Mc Donald’s, Hardcastle Restaurants—as these entities did not pass on the benefit of GST given by the government to the final consumer.

“We have issued anti-profiteering notices to three more companies on Friday. Primary investigations have begun,” a source in know of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The development comes less than a fortnight after the finance ministry sent first set of notices under anti-profiteering mechanism to a Bareily-based Honda car dealer and real estate developer Pyramid Infratech.

Last week, Moneycontrol had reported that few more companies, including an FMCG firm, would come under the government’s scanner for profiteering and not passing on the benefits of reduced taxes and input tax credit under the new indirect tax regime--Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Currently, Director General Safeguards, the investigative arm of the department of revenue under finance ministry has started an investigation in these three cases.

DG Safeguards has asked these firms to provide their balance sheet, trial balance and profit and loss account for last one year.

In the next three months, the body will have to establish if it is a case of profiteering, the official said, adding that the final findings of the investigation will then be sent to the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA).

NAA is the top decision-making body under GST’s anti-profiteering mechanism, headed by a chairperson BN Sharma and four technical members.

Under the GST-related laws, the government had introduced an anti-profiteering clause to ensure businesses transfer the benefit of the tax credit to the consumer by making products cheaper.

The framework of the body comprises a standing committee, screening committees in every state as well as the Directorate General of Safeguards. If consumers feel that the benefit of a rate cut is not being passed on to them, they can approach the state’s screening committee for relief.

The government has received a total of 169 fresh complaints under GST’s anti-profiteering mechanism, for not passing on to consumers a reduction in price. The establishment of the authority has become even more significant now as the government cut rates of over 300 items since the rollout of GST, out of which prices of 211 products were brought down on November 15.

Two applicants have alleged that Hardcastle Restaurants, through their outlet Mc Donald’s Family restaurant charged the same amount for “Mc Cafe Latte” before and after November 15. (Read the notice here)

Similarly, a Ghaziabad-based consumer has complained that popular apparel and cosmetic outlet Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd did not pass on the entire benefit of tax reduction after November 15 on “Maybelline Fit Me Foundation”. (Read the notice here)

Besides, another consumer has alleged that Jaipur’s Sharma Trading Co had kept the price of Vaseline “VTM 400ml” between September and November, despite rate cut. (Read the notice here)

In November, that Cabinet approved setting up of National Anti-Profiteering Authority and appointed the Chairman and the four technical members. It was only in last week that the government released the official form for anti-profiteering under GST that can be used by a consumer to register a complaint.

The entity accused of profiteering may also have to shell out an 18 percent interest from the date of collection of higher amount till the date of return of such amount.