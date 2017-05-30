App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 30, 2017 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fin Min officials to meet MPC members this week

Finance ministry officials are scheduled to meet panel headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel this week, ahead of the bi-monthly policy review.

Fin Min officials to meet MPC members this week

Ahead of the bi-monthly policy review, finance ministry officials are scheduled this week to meet the members of high-powered interest rate setting panel, headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel.

Separate meetings have been scheduled with the three external members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and the Reserve Bank of India representatives on the committee, sources said.

The finance ministry officials will meet the MPC's external members on June 1, while the meeting with the RBI members on the panel and its chief on the following day, they said.

The ministry will be represented by Economic Affairs Secretary, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian and Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal.

The bi-monthly monetary policy review is to be unveiled on June 7.

The government constituted MPC last year after the then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan completed his three-year term.

The government nominees on MPC headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel are Chetan Ghate, professor at the Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, Director Delhi School of Economics and Ravindra H Dholakia, professor at IIM-Ahmedabad.

RBI nominees are the governor, a deputy governor and one more representative from the central bank.

The MPC was set up by amending the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, through the Finance Act 2016.

The MPC works with regard to setting up interest rate to meet the inflation target fixed by the government.

Under the agreement with the government, RBI is committed to anchoring retail inflation at 4 percent (plus/minus 2 percent) and has set itself a target of 5 percent by next March as part of a 'glide path' to achieving the median mark.

As per the norms for MPC, each member shall have one vote and in case of a tie, the RBI Governor shall have a casting vote. Presently, the Governor has over-riding powers to accept or reject the recommendation of RBI's panel on monetary policy.

The governor has a casting vote once the country shifts to the panel system.

Members of the MPC are appointed for a period of four years and shall not be eligible for reappointment.

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India (RBI) #Urjit Patel

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.