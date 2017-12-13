FICCI AGM: PM Modi attacks Congress for 'destroying banks'

That's it from our live coverage. Read the full story here.
Earlier, speaking about bad loans, the prime minister attacked the Congress-led UPA government.
The prime minister said, “The previous government forced banks to give huge loans to industrialists. It was a bigger scam than 2G, CWG and coal allocation. The current NPA crisis was created by them. We are working day and night to strengthen the banking sector. FICCI is instrumental in this.
The prime minister has concluded his address at FICCI's 90th AGM.
The prime minister has said, "Under the Awas Yojana, the government is working to give every poor a house by year 2022".
PM Modi highlights India's FDI inflow
The prime minister has said that around 75 percent of the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India has received, has come in the last three years.
PM Modi: Government has brought about 87 major reforms in 21 sectors in last 3 years
The prime minister has said that the government has brought out new policies in multiple sectors including aviation, defence, financial services, food processing and real estate.
"Policy change in textile sector will create one crore jobs," he added.
PM Modi: Rumours being spread about FRDI, govt working to protect interests
Speaking about the FRDI bill, the prime minister has said, "Rumours regarding FRDI are being spread. Government is working towards protecting interest and rights of depositors but rumours being spread are totally opposite. Contribution of institutions like FICCI important to dispel such rumours".
PM Modi attacks Congress for ' destroying banks'
PM Modi has attacked the Congress party. The prime minister has blamed the Congress-led UPA government for large Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). PM Modi also alleged that the UPA looted public money.
PM Modi has said that FICCI's middle scale businesses vertical can help boost Startup India and various other initiatives.
PM Modi has said that people's interest will be protected and poor will benefit if the economy is formalised further.
Speaking at the FICCI AGM, the prime minister has said, "You must have seen that this Government is taking decisions keeping in consideration the needs of the youth in the country, but you can also see the contrast in the previous Government".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the non-performing assets (NPAs) were one of the biggest scams under the UPA government.
"This government is working to end such a fight with the system. We are working to establish a system which is not only transparent, but sensitive as well and that understands the needs of the people," PM Modi has said.
Speaking at FICCI's 90th AGM, prime minister has said that around 3 crore entrepreneurs have been created in the last three years.
PM Modi: More than 5 lakh toilets have been built under Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.
PM Modi: Jan Dhan Yojana benefitted the poor
The prime minister has said that the government did not have adequate data while the Jan Dhan Yojana was launched. PM Modi has cited a study stating that rural areas that benefitted from the Jan Dhan scheme saw a fall in inflation.
The prime minister has started his address by talking about people's issues and what the government is doing to tackle these issues.
The prime minister said, "People are fed up of corruption and black money".
"We are creating a system that understands people's necessities," he added.
The prime minister has lauded industrialists for contributing towards the nation since independence.
PM Modi has started his address.
FICCI president Pankaj Patel has lauded "fiscal deficit target that is being taken seriously". Patel has also said that banking sector reforms are "also worth praising".
"To go from 7 to 9 percent growth, we need booming export growth. Some of the countries have done it. India can do it better," he said.
Pankaj Patel, the president of FICCI is currently addressing the 90th AGM. Patel has lauded government's efforts in bringing about economic reforms and said that upgrades by credit rating agencies are recognition of reforms.
The Prime Minister has arrived at FICCI's 90th AGM. He is expected to address the gathering shortly.
FICCI confirms Narendra Modi's first address at FICCI
In a statement, FICCI has said, "It has been reported that FICCI had been trying to get Narendra Modi talk at the event since he became prime minister. The industry body failed to do so in the past as Modi had been busy."
It is for the first time that the Prime Minister Modi would be addressing a gathering organised by the Indian industries since he took office in May 2014, according to media reports.
The AGM is happening at a time when economic growth is sluggish and private investment activities continue to fall. Job creation also remains a major challenge ahead of the government.
Four state finance ministers, namely Sushil Modi (also the deputy chief minister of Bihar), Amit Mitra of West Bengal, Thomas Isaac of Kerala and Haseeb Drabu of Jammu & Kashmir are also expected to talk about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) later in the day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the FICCI AGM event shortly.
According to a Hindu Businessline report, FICCI President Pankaj Patel (Chairman and MD, Zydus Cadila) will step down and Rashesh Shah (Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Group) will take charge.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also slated to speak at the event on December 14.
