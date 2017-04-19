App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 19, 2017 04:49 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

FDI in Defence: All smoke, no fire?

Thirty months ago, the Modi government decided to jumpstart the PSU-dominated defence production arena by pitching it as a lead sector for its Make in India scheme. While the high pitched campaign has led to record FDI inflows overall, foreign companies are still not convinced about Indian defence, reports CNBC-TV18.

Rituparna Bhuyan
Rituparna Bhuyan
Reporter | CNBC-TV18

Thirty months ago, the Modi government decided to jumpstart the PSU-dominated defence production arena by pitching it as a lead sector for its Make in India scheme. While the high pitched campaign has led to record FDI inflows overall, foreign companies are still not convinced about Indian defence, reports CNBC-TV18's Rituparna Bhuyan and Shereen Bhan.

Watch video for more….

tags #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.