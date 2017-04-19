Apr 19, 2017 04:49 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
FDI in Defence: All smoke, no fire?
Thirty months ago, the Modi government decided to jumpstart the PSU-dominated defence production arena by pitching it as a lead sector for its Make in India scheme. While the high pitched campaign has led to record FDI inflows overall, foreign companies are still not convinced about Indian defence, reports CNBC-TV18.
