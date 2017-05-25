Farmers must have access to 24/7 power supply: Venkaiah Naidu

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu today said the state government is working to ensure that farmers have 24/7 power supply, even as he emphasised on the need for diversification of crops to boost agri sector.

The Urban Development, Housing Urban Poverty Alleviation & Information and Broadcasting Minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM) in Kota.

He further said that the central government is making an earnest effort to provide electricity in the villages as well and this will lead to the empowerment of women, farmers, middle class and youth in villages.

GRAM Kota, which is being held from May 24-26 at Kota, is jointly organised by the Government of Rajasthan and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

The minister further stressed on the need for diversification of crops as the only way forward for the progress of the agriculture sector and in turn the nation.

Apart from this, organic farming, processing, cold storage chains, development, post harvesting as well as should also be given adequate attention. This will also check the migration of farmers from agriculture to other sectors, he said.

The government should focus on the 4 'I' for the well being of the farmers -- Irrigation, Infrastructure, Interest Rate and Insurance.

Naidu also reiterated the central government's commitment to double farmers' income by 2022 and said GRAM, being the one of its kind agri events in the country, is a significant step in this direction.

Highlighting the achievements of GRAM held in Jaipur in November 2016, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje, said the event in November saw for the first time since independence, the participation of representatives of several countries like Nigeria, Australia, Tajikistan, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, the UK, Serbia, Kazakhstan and World Bank.

As many as 38 MoUs worth Rs 4,400 crore were signed at the event.

The Chief Minister further added the prime objective of GRAM is to ensure the self reliance of farmers.

This will be possible only when the farmers will increase productivity with the use of modern technology and cultivate crops as per market demand.

Raje also announced that if a farmer will set up a processing unit in his farm the government will provide 50 per cent subsidy on a minimum investment of Rs 40 lakh.

She also urged the farmers to earmark an area in their farms solely for organic farming.

The Malaysian High Commissioner in India, Hidayat Bin Abdul Hamid, said that Malaysia and India have always enjoyed warm and friendly bi-lateral relations with each other.

He hoped for the participation of Malaysia in the fast- economic progress of Rajasthan and identify key areas for investment in the state.

He further stressed on the need for the new generations to be focused on agriculture sector for a holistic development.

Malaysia is the partner country for the event.

Agriculture Minister, Government of Rajasthan, Prabhu Lal Saini in his welcome address highlighted the agricultural strengths of the Kota division.

He said that under the able leadership of Chief Minister, the contribution of farmers of the state is being recognised and appreciated.

He also emphasised that the annual per capita income of farmers in the state has increased significantly from Rs 64,000 to Rs 88,000 due to the proactive efforts of the government.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Government of Rajasthan, Neelkamal Darbari said that the 3-day mega agro- event has been designed with 4 focus areas in mind - warehousing, optimum water utilisation, empowerment of women and workforce training.

She highlighted the crop diversification initiatives taken by the region in areas of date, quinoa, olive, dragon fruit and pomegranate.

FICCI Rajasthan State Council & CMD, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Ashok Kajaria proposed a vote of thanks at the end of the inaugural programme.