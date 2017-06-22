Farm loan waiver Indian version of QE; frequency of corrections to rise: BNP MF’s Jain

Moneycontrol News

Farm loan waivers will wreck the balance sheets of state governments, but on the positive side, it could boost consumption and lift economic growth, feels Ritesh Jain, Chief Investment Officer, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund. In a free-wheeling chat with Moneycontrol, Jain says the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise rates and simultaneously shrink its balance sheet will increase volatility in global markets going forward.

Jain feels consumption will be the key to economic growth as the other two pillars—exports and private sector capex—are unlikely to contribute significantly.

“Exports is not going to pick anytime soon in a world that is increasingly looking inward,” he says.

“Corporate capex may not return. There is too much debt on corporate balance sheets, excess capacity in the system,” says Jain, adding that higher costs for setting up new plants and rapid technology changes too are making companies wary of investing.

He does not expect the central government to spend beyond a point, because a stretched balance sheet could attract a rating downgrade. The leaves consumption to do the heavy lifting, says Jain.

“Consumption, which took a hit because of demonetisation, is slowly recovering and may accelerate because of farm loan waivers, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and 7th Pay Commission. State governments, in the form of farm loan waivers, are doing the best form of quantitative easing you can think of,” he says.

“About 70 percent of the rural population, which account for 30 percent of the GDP, will be the ultimate beneficiaries of the farm loan waiver. DBT and increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) may lead to more money in the hands of farmers and they may spend much of it on buying things rather than repaying other loans,” says Jain, adding that more states may announce farm loan waivers in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

A recent report by broking firm Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates that all state governments put together could waive off around Rs 2.57 lakh crore of loans between them.

Jain says the period from now to 2020 will be one of “deteriorating macro, but improving micro.” This is in contrast to 2014-17 when the macroeconomic fundamentals were improving, but it was not reflecting in corporate earnings.

“Higher rural spending may give a boost to consumption as well lead to increase in inflation. That may lift both real as well as nominal GDP growth, which, in turn, may reflect in corporate earnings in 2018,” says Jain, adding that this would come at the cost of state government balance sheets.

He sees affordable housing as being the other big booster for the economy.

“The construction sector is the biggest job creator, and not the IT sector, which makes headlines,” he says.

Jain does not see the RBI cutting interest rates anytime soon.

“People are blaming the RBI for not cutting rates despite inflation being at multi-year lows.

But for the RBI to cut rates at this point would be like driving a car by watching the rear view mirror. Most likely, farm loan waivers will push up inflation. Then, you have tighter dollar liquidity because of the Fed moves which could unsettle global markets as well as companies,” he says.

A key risk for global markets in general, going forward, will be a strong dollar, because of the recent Fed moves, feels Jain.

Last week, the Fed had raised interest rate by 25 basis points and outline plans to reduce its balance sheet by selling off some of the assets bought during the financial crisis of 2008.

“Higher rates is not a problem, but tighter liquidity definitely is. That may affect equity and bond markets globally. We are coming to the end of the era of low volatility. Hereon, volatility may increase and we may see frequent corrections,” says Jain.

A smaller Fed balance sheet means a stronger dollar which may have implications for many Indian companies which have borrowed in foreign currency, he says.

And while Jain expects steep corrections in stock prices intermittently, he expects equities to do well in the medium term.

“Globally, there may be a shift in funds from fixed income to equity. The limitations of monetary spending are becoming obvious. What we are likely to see is more of fiscal spending by governments,” says Jain.

“Those could be tax cuts or higher infrastructure spending in the US, or some similar spending by the Chinese government. And fiscal stimulus has a far more powerful impact than monetary stimulus.

That could act as the first whip for inflation, causing some amount of money to move out of bonds into equities. The global market for loans and bonds is around USD 200 trillion, while the value of listed equities globally is around USD 60 trillion. So, even a small amount of money moving from bonds to equities will make an impact,” he says.