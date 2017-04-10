App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 05, 2017 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fake currency notes of Rs 6.2 crore face value seized post demonetisation: Govt

Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of the face value of Rs 6.2 crore were seized by security agencies in different parts of the country post demonetisation.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha that the highest Rs 5.5 crore worth FICN were recovered in Gujarat.

He said of the seized FICN, 27,949 were of Rs 2,000 denomination and 12,956 were of Rs 500 denomination.

He said that FICN worth Rs 30,12,500 were recovered in West Bengal, Rs 4,68,500 in Assam, Rs 4,40,000 in Punjab, Rs 2,36,000 in Himachal Pradesh and Rs 2,52,000 Jammu and Kashmir.

"Indian paramilitary forces and other agencies have seized fake new currency notes of denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 in border states post demonetisation," he said in response to a written reply to a question.

tags #demonetisation #Economy #fake notes seized #Kiren Rijiju #News #Rajya Sabha

