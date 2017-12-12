Explore import of commodities like wheat: India to Nigeria

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh today urged his Nigerian counterpart to consider import of agri commodities such as wheat, rice, maize, cotton, pepper and fresh grapes.

In a meeting with Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Audu Ogbeh, Singh also called on the African country to take advantage of the line of credit extended to it and training programmes for agriculture and the allied sector.

"Nigeria is India's largest trading partner in Africa. There is tremendous potential for further expanding this volume. Nigeria may consider importing fresh grapes, pepper, wheat, maize, rice and cotton," Singh was quoted as saying in the release issued by the agriculture ministry.

While appreciating Nigeria for encouraging Indian firms to explore opportunities in its agriculture sector -- both as investors and agri-service providers -- the minister said India is keen to share its rich agricultural experience.

According to Singh, India recently increased training slots under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme to 310 from 200 annually for Nigeria, which also include short-term training programmes in agriculture and allied sectors.

About USD 10 billion concessional loan extended to African nations in 2015, the minister exhorted his Nigerian counterpart to take benefit of the line of credit. "India would be glad to contribute to the Nigerian government's priorities in agriculture and allied sectors," he added.