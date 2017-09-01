App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 01, 2017 09:57 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Expect RBI to hold rates on likely higher economic growth and inflation: Nomura

Sonal Varma of Nomura said given the lower Q2 print, the research house is revising full-year forecast to 6.7 percent in 2017 versus 6.9 percent earlier, before it accelerates to 7.8 percent in 2018.

Expect RBI to hold rates on likely higher economic growth and inflation: Nomura

Sonal Varma of Nomura said given the lower Q2 print, the research house is revising full-year forecast to 6.7 percent in 2017 versus 6.9 percent earlier, before it accelerates to 7.8 percent in 2018.

Even as headline GDP data has disappointed, the turnaround in private services suggests that the growth cycle will head higher once the GST effects fade, she added.

From the RBI's perspective, the GDP data is disappointing, but the current slowdown is largely due to GST, which should be seen as transitory, she feels.

According to her, focus remains on inflation, which is on an upward trajectory.

"Given our view that both growth and inflation are headed higher in the next 6-9 months, we expect the RBI to stay on hold," Verma said.

tags #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.