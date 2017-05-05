Expect 25 basis points rate cut in next 12 months: Max Life CIO

The monetary policy committee (MPC) may cut repo rates by 25 basis points in the next 12 months, said Mihir Vora, Director and Chief Investment Officer of Max Life Insurance.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, he said that the hawkish stance reflected in the policy statement by MPC spooked the market.

“We were of the view that since inflation is under control with no credit growth and ample liquidity, there was a scope for a rate cut,” said Vora. The MPC kept repo rates unchanged at 6.25 percent during its meeting in April.

With respect to the equity market, Vora said that it has been a good year so far. “We expect a 9-13 percent range for Sensex given the valuations,” he added.

Vora explained that the structural liquidity available in the global system and local system is what has been a strong factor in the last six months.

“You have seen foreign institutional investor (FII) flows not just into equity but into fixed income as well. Similarly, equity mutual funds and Ulips are also getting strong inflows,” he added.

Going forward, he expects consumption to also be robust on the back of the Pay Commission impact coming in, coupled with a good monsoon. According to him, this should be adequate for a 6.5 percent growth or 7 percent growth.

Overall, while the environment is positive, Vora said that the only caution is that the growth seen in the market has not yet been reflected in the physical economy.

“The thing holding up the economy is government spending and to a great extent rural and urban consumption. Capital expenditure is still not coming in,” he explained.

With respect to new opportunities to invest, Vora said that with insurers being allowed to invest in Real Estate Investment Trusts and Infrastructure Investment Trusts, they are actively looking to invest in these instruments.

“In REITs, investment decisions will depend on the quality of the sponsor and that of the asset,” he said.

In December 2016, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) allowed insurance companies to invest in Additional Tier 1 (Basel III compliant) perpetual bonds. Prior to that, there was no clarity on whether insurers could invest in these instruments.

“We have already purchased such bonds. We are being choosy in AT1 bonds not investing across the board and are sticking to the higher rates ones,” added Vora.