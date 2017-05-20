App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 19, 2017 11:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EXCLUSIVE: Full list of GST rates for services; IPL in 28% slab, property at 12%

The GST Council decided on Friday to place services under four slabs compared to the current uniform 15 percent levy.

EXCLUSIVE: Full list of GST rates for services; IPL in 28% slab, property at 12%

Moneycontrol News

The GST council on Friday fixed rates for a host of services, placing them under four slabs—5,12,18 and 28 percent—as India’s plans for a country-wide goods and services tax (GST) entered the final leg.

Under GST, supply of food and drinks in outdoor catering attract a tax rate of 18 percent, while entry into IPL matches and race courses will attract a 28 percent GST.

Renting of hotels, inns, guest houses, clubs, campsites or other commercial places meant for residential or lodging purposes where room tariff of Rs 2500 and above, but less than Rs 5000  per room per day, will also attract a GST rate of 18 percent.

Bundled service by way of supply of food or any other article of human consumption or any drink, in a premises (including hotel, convention center, club, pandal, shamiana or any other place, specially arranged for organizing a function) together with renting of such premises will be under the 18 percent GST slab.

Services by way of admission or access to circus, Indian classical dance including folk dance, theatrical performance, drama will come under the 18 percent bracket, while real estate will attract a 12 percent GST rate.

The fitment of rates of services were discussed on Friday during the 14th GST Council meeting held at Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

The decisions of the GST Council are being communicated for general information and will be given effect to through gazette notifications which shall have force of law.

Here’s the complete list of services along with their respective GST rates and exemptions.

Schedule of GST Rates for Services by Moneycontrol News on Scribd



List of Services Under Reverse Charge by Moneycontrol News on Scribd

tags #Business #Economy #GST

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.