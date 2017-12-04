Everything you need to know about India-made Chabahar oil port in Iran

On Sunday, the first phase of the Chabahar port was officially inaugurated by Hassan Rouhani, the President of Iran. The strategically located port not only opens a new trade route to central Asia but also is of utmost strategic importance to India which has invested heavily in it.

From the days of Shah

Located in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province on the Gulf of Oman region, Chabahar is the only oceanic port of the country. Consisting of two separate ports named Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti, it was in the days of the last Shah of Iran that a proposal to develop the port was first floated. The early steps in this direction were only taken in 1983 when the country started to shift its trade to the port in the wake of the war with Iraq.

India’s interest in the port dates back to 1990 when as per an IDSA report it partially built the port in order to access Afghanistan and Central Asia by bypassing Pakistan. However, the real push towards developing the port began after India signed a deal with Iran in 2016 to develop the port and region along with the trilateral transit and transport agreement that also includes Afghanistan.

How is it important for India?

India’s quest to find a direct route to Afghanistan and beyond by bypassing Pakistan seems to be answered with the identification of Chabahar as its strategic gateway. While India made a deal worth over Rs 50,000 crore last year to develop Chabahar special economic zone, it had already taken several other measures to increase cooperation with Afghanistan and Iran.

The country has already completed the Zaranj-Delaram road in Afghanistan that will enable Afghanistan to access the sea ports in Iran and end its dependence on Pakistan for sea access. India is also planning to build rail links across the region that will not only connect the port with India promoted Hajigak iron and steel mining project in central Afghanistan, but also serve as a link to the port with central Asia, Russia and Europe.

Above all this, around Rs 600 crore has been invested by India to refurbish one of the berths at Shahid Beheshti port and to reconstruct a 600-meter long container handling facility.

The strategic impact

With large investments it is obvious that India gives the port utmost priority. There are several factors behind this.

First of all, the new port will allow India to counter the blockade created by Pakistan. For years all Indian attempts to forge direct access to Afghanistan and beyond has been met with Pakistan's challenge. The new port and its related connections will bring an end to this problem.

Secondly, with India’s ever increasing demand for natural gas and crude oil, the port could be a door for the country to import both resources from Iran and Central Asia.

Thirdly, with China growing its tentacles throughout the region, particularly Pakistan, the new port could well aid India in countering the Chinese threat especially to nullify the impact of Gwadar port that it is building just across the border in Pakistan.

Fourthly, the port could pave the way in improving India’s soft power across the globe. Along with the plans to link the port with Afghanistan and central Asia, there are also plans to link it with Russia and Europe through 7,200-km-long multi-modal North-South Transport Corridor. And with India steadily improving ties with East Asian countries, this may end up becoming a new international trade route that will counter the China-led Belt and Road initiative.