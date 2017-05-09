App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
May 09, 2017 09:30 AM IST |

Every proposal sent to Cabinet must mention number of jobs it can create: Govt

Moneycontrol News

With a view towards creating 1 crore jobs, the Narendra Modi-led government is asking all proposals sent to the Cabinet to mention the number of jobs they can possibly create, according to the Economic Times.

At the heart of this initiative is the government’s stated objective to address the job market which sees over 1.5 million people entering it every year. In spelling it out, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday said that every proposal which involves expenditure must result in new jobs and has to contain a jobs estimate.

“The prime minister asks in every Cabinet meeting ‘what jobs are going to be created?’ when a proposal comes up for discussion,” Sitharaman said.

What adds to the woes in the job sector is the rising wave of automation in corporates which is replacing human labour, adds the newspaper report.

“We are the youngest country with 65 percent of our population below 35 years of age. We are the world’s largest democracy and we have a huge domestic market to feed. No country has such an opportunity as India to create jobs with human capital and abundant natural resource,” Modi had said earlier.

The government is also working to recast manufacturing policies and tune them to the needs of the job market. Skilling of human workforce will also be a focus area.

Even as the present government is boosting rail, road and shipping projects,  new jobs are likely to be created.

Self-employment will also be given a leg-up through the government’s focus on Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, which is a micro-unit funding initiative.

tags #Business #Economy #jobs

