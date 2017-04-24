App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 24, 2017 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ensure free and fair trade practices for global recovery: FM

Global economic outlook has changed for the better with some silver linings finally emerging, Jaitley said at the meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

Ensure free and fair trade practices for global recovery: FM
Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister | GoI

Monetary policy stance of advanced economies and increasing protectionism were among the reasons for weak confidence in the global economic recovery, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said, while calling for efforts to ensure free and fair trade practices.

Global economic outlook has changed for the better with some silver linings finally emerging, Jaitley said at the meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

Jaitley noted that this momentum was expected to strengthen in 2017 based on gradual improvement in economic conditions in advanced economies, particularly in the US, as well as due to the pick-up in growth in some large emerging markets.

However, the confidence in global recovery remains weak owing to the risks associated with the future course of economic policies and monetary policy stance of advance economies, resurgence of commodity price pressures, and the increasing recourse to protectionism, Jaitley said.

"In these circumstances, it is imperative to fortify efforts to support global recovery by committing ourselves to growth-friendly policies and ensuring free and fair trade practices as called for by G-20 leaders at the Hangzhou Summit in September last year," said the finance minister.

Advanced economies have an important role in stimulating global demand with supportive fiscal and monetary policies and eschewing protectionism, he asserted.

At the same time, he noted that the emerging market and developing economies (EMDE) were vulnerable to external shocks and must take ample caution to safeguard ongoing economic recovery.

Structural reforms and building buffers constitute the keystones of policy agenda in EMDEs that would ensure sustained growth, Jaitley said.

Improving the flexibility of labour markets and increasing competition in factor and product markets along with incentives for skill building and innovations are important structural efforts required for boosting productivity and potential growth, he said.

Noting that the emerging risks to the global economy call for enhanced surveillance by the IMF, Jaitley said the global lender needs to be sufficiently resourced to be able to fully discharge this responsibility.

It also needs to function as a quota based institution, he asserted.

Jaitley said the IMF should play a proactive role by productive engagement with Regional Financing Arrangements (RFAs) by way of sharing information and joint mechanisms for surveillance and policy signaling to build confidence among creditors.

Moreover, co-financing arrangements between the IMF and regional financing elements would help in mitigating stigma and delay in programme financing, he said.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Economy #monetary policy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.