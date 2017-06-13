Enjoy cheap airfares while discounts last. Soon, GST could spoil the party

Moneycontrol News

Local airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet have slashed air fares. SpiceJet, celebrating its 12th anniversary is selling tickets for as low as Rs 12, while IndiGo's air fares during sale and festive seasons have dipped to Rs 899. Fliers, though, must make hay while the sun lasts.

With implementation of the Goods and Services Tax lurking, air tickets may no longer remain cheap. Even as economy class fliers remain mostly unaffected due to a marginal cut in tax translating to GST levy of 5 percent on economy class fares, business class travelers will have to shell out 12 percent versus 8.4 percent earlier.

Under the new tax regime direct international flights will be more expensive than flights with multiple halts as the tax will be levied in the first leg of the flight journey.

But there are other reasons why air fares will get more expensive. A senior airline executive told the Economic Times the airlines will be taxed for importing spare parts and aircraft lease rentals under the GST. These are not taxed in the current tax regime. "Any new tax on the aviation industry, which operates under thin margins, may drive the fares higher."

The rising cost of fuel and the growing competition in the aviation industry is also acting as a hindrance. The new regime is not taking this into consideration and has not clarified the "movement of stocks from one state to another when it is not for resale but for captive use."

The input tax credit, which allows deduction on the levies paid on the inputs, is only available for business class. There are only limited seats in the business class. In some airlines it does not cross more than 12 seats.

As of now, with the GST regime, the costs incurred by the aviation industry will be higher than the costs they are currently facing.

The rising costs borne by the industry will be bounced back to the travelers by hiking the air fares.

Other concerns

> Passengers who want to travel affordably by air will have to book their air tickets in advance. Impromptu plans may not always be possible due to the limited availability of seats.

>Travelers will not be motivated to travel by business class and full carrier air-crafts like Jet Airways, Air India, etc. will face losses due to the tax surge.

>Overbooking of flights will not be a rarity. Already, Jet Airways and Air India have faced this issue. Overbooking of flights is when the airline confirms the passenger's seat gambling on the possibility of ticket cancellations. If cancellations do not happen, some passengers are declined boarding and given a compensation. Till now, 12,957 passengers were denied boarding.

If the GST Council does not come out with a crystal clear plan for the aviation industry, it could not only cause a fare hike but it can also hurt the aviation industry.