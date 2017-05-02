Engagement across all sets of employees is Tata Capital’s mantra

Here's a quick recap of how a Junior Manager at Tata Capital spent his day. He came in to office in the morning, attended a team review meeting followed by a lunch meeting with a business head. Next, he went for a press interaction and later attended a functional heads meeting. While you may be wondering why he was required to participate in so many meetings, he was in fact "shadowing" the senior manager for one day.

Avijit Bhattacharya, Chief Human Resource Officer at Tata Capital, said that there are four blocks of people within the company. This includes the feet on street, junior management, middle management and senior management.

“For junior managers, we have a ‘shadow’ programme where a junior manager shadows a senior manager for a day. This is a learning tool that helps them understand what challenges these executives face,” said Bhattacharya.

Talent engagement is among Tata Capital's core focus areas. As the Chief Human Resource Officer, Bhattacharya said that the engagement requirement for each layer is different and that his goal is to ensure that all employees find value.

“When it comes to the junior-most staff who are our feet on the street, it is easy to be poached. Hence, we have an accelerated programme for such individuals who can move into junior management at a faster pace,” he said.

When an individual moves up to the junior management level or enters from a business school to this position, they are still in the process of figuring out which function suits them best. Bhattacharya said that learning and development interventions are done at this stage to build expertise in different domains. Further, there are awards presented to the best performers.

These employees also get to interact with the company’s chief on a regular basis and are also encouraged to volunteer in different projects as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

For commerce graduates, there is a graduate training programme which lasts for around 45 days. Bhattacharya said that they undergo a crash course in this period after which they are deployed in front-end roles.

There is always an aspiration to move into middle management roles among those in the junior management. “We have the emerging leadership programme that will enable individuals to be recognised as an emerging leader and move into middle management,” he said.

Once they move up the ladder, there are leadership interventions as well as cross-functional training and they also have an opportunity for role mobility. For the middle management, apart from identifying high potential employees, the company also gives them an opportunity to undergo group level training at other Tata companies.

Wealth creation is another area Tata Capital is working on. Bhattacharya said that that employees across all levels are given employee stock options (Esops), enabling them to create wealth.

Across all levels of employees, they also have the Bright Ideas initiative wherein all staff members are encouraged to give out business ideas. This could be an innovative idea or even a customer problem to which the management seeks a solution. The best idea is awarded and it is chosen on the basis of the ‘Likes’ given by fellow employees to the idea in their internal portal as well as how relevant it is.