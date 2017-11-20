Egg prices 40% higher on tight supply

The upward trend would continue in coming months as egg production is likely to be lower by 25-30 per cent this year, he said. "Egg prices have increased significantly as many poultry farms have reduced production for the current year because they did not get better rates last year," Katri told PTI.
Egg prices have jumped by up to 40 per cent to Rs 7-7.50 per piece in retail markets in most parts of the country, hit by tight supply, Poultry Federation of India President Ramesh Katri said today.
In 2016-17, egg prices at the farm gate level (wholesale) were ruling below Rs 4 per piece in view of higher domestic output while the cost of production had stood at Rs 3.50 per piece, he said. Due to the losses last year, apprehensive of getting lower rates again and fear of animal welfare activists, many have cut down their production and some have shut their poultry farms, he explained.