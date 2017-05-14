Efforts on to pass GST bill this month: Taxation Minister

Mizoram Taxation Minister Lalsawta today said that efforts were being made to pass the state Goods and Services Tax (GST) bill in the state legislature during this month.

Lalsawta told PTI that he has already approved the draft bill which was sent to the state Law and Judicial department for approval.

He said that after the Law and Judicial department vetted the draft bill, he would seek the cabinet approval by circulation.

"We are trying to clear everything during this week and introduce the bill in the state assembly which would hold a one-day emergency session during May.