EESL cuts ceiling fan price after GST revision

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) today said it has slashed the price of ceiling fans to Rs 1,110 per unit from Rs 1,200 under Ujala scheme due to revision in goods and services tax (GST) rates.

The GST slab for fans was reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, thus 50 Watt fans will now be available at Rs 1,110 only, it said in a statement.

However, the company said the prices will remain constant for 9W LED bulbs and 20W LED tubelight at Rs 70 and Rs 220 respectively.

The Ujala scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5, 2015 with a target of replacing 77 crore inefficient bulbs with energy efficient LED bulbs by March, 2019.

EESL said over 27.63 crore LED bulbs, 41.74 lakh tube lights and 14 lakh fans have already been distributed in the country.

This has led to annual energy savings of more than 3,623 crore kWh and resulting in avoidance of over 7,304 MW of peak demand. The estimated cumulative cost of reduction in bills of consumers, per year is Rs 14,470 crore. The scheme has also helped in reduction of 2.93 crore tonnes of CO2 per annum.