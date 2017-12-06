App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 06, 2017 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

EEPC for faster GST refunds, hails foreign trade policy

"EEPC compliments the commerce ministry for a pragmatic mid-term review of the Foreign Trade Policy with the objective of improving ease of doing business for the exporters," EEPC chairman T S Bhasin said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) has hailed the mid-term review of foreign trade policy but called for faster clearance of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds.

"EEPC compliments the commerce ministry for a pragmatic mid-term review of the Foreign Trade Policy with the objective of improving ease of doing business for the exporters," EEPC chairman T S Bhasin said in a statement.

He, however, stated that the need of the hour and key is faster clearance of the GST refunds.

"Exporters are pleased to find that the cutting cost and time of transactions form key priorities of the government with the steps like better trade facilitation, including easing of customs procedures. But we would urge the finance ministry to ensure that the tax refunds are done at the earliest so that the tempo in export growth is maintained," Bhasin said.

Overall, the Foreign Trade Policy review sends a signal about the government's commitment to promote exports. Hopefully, it is also picked up by the Reserve Bank of India for easing of interest rates, he added.

tags #Economy #EEPC #GST #India #T S Bhasin

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.