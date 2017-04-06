App
Apr 06, 2017 05:20 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

ED cracks whip on bureaucrats; raids 18 senior officials across nine states

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided at least 18 senior bureaucrats involved in various scams across in nine states including Delhi, Bihar and Karnataka.

CNN-News18’s Ashish Mehrishi reported that the searches happened under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The raids involved high-level bureaucrats accused of being part of high-level cases like the State Trading Corporation scam and Louis Berger bribery case.

In the State Trading Corporation (STC) scam, large irregularities in exports under a scheme by the STC, Mumbai caused financial losses of hundred crores. High-level officials involved in the scam are been searched.

In the Louis Berger bribery case in Goa, the principal chief engineer is been searched. The engineer is accused of making inappropriate payments to Churchill Alemao.

Also, officials involved in SBI post demonetisation case, who helped people, convert black money into white is also under the ED’s radar.

According to sources in the ED, this is just the first round and many more such raids are expected in future.

