Ease of doing biz: DIPP looks to improve dispute resolution process

Moneycontrol News

To fastrack dispute resolutions, the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) has asked Ministry of Law & Justice to help set up commercial courts at the district level, said a report in The Financial Express.

The aim is to improve India's ranking on World Bank's ease of doing business index. India currently ranks 130th of 190 nations. The Modi government is aiming to break into top 50 nations.

In order to set up commercial courts, an amendment to the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division, and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts Act, 2015.

The DIPP wants the high courts in Delhi and Mumbai to allocate commercial cases involving less than Rs 1 crore, to identified lower courts, the report said.

“Out of the several pending reforms identified, the establishment of commercial courts at the district level in Delhi and Mumbai is of significant importance, to expedite enforcement of contracts and fast-track dispute resolution,” DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek told law secretary Snehlata Shrivastava in a letter last week.

It is difficult to set up commercial courts in these cities due to provisions of the High Courts Act, which says that commercial courts can be set up at district level if the High Courts don't have original jurisdiction.

For ease of doing business index, World Bank also takes into account stakeholders' perception of reforms in these two cities only.