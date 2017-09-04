App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Sep 04, 2017 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ease of doing biz: DIPP looks to improve dispute resolution process

The aim is to improve India's ranking on World Bank's ease of doing business index.

Ease of doing biz: DIPP looks to improve dispute resolution process

Moneycontrol News

To fastrack dispute resolutions, the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) has asked Ministry of Law & Justice to help set up commercial courts at the district level, said a report in The Financial Express.

The aim is to improve India's ranking on World Bank's ease of doing business index. India currently ranks 130th of 190 nations. The Modi government is aiming to break into top 50 nations.

In order to set up commercial courts, an amendment to the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division, and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts Act, 2015.

The DIPP wants the high courts in Delhi and Mumbai to allocate commercial cases involving less than Rs 1 crore, to identified lower courts, the report said.

“Out of the several pending reforms identified, the establishment of commercial courts at the district level in Delhi and Mumbai is of significant importance, to expedite enforcement of contracts and fast-track dispute resolution,” DIPP secretary Ramesh Abhishek told law secretary Snehlata Shrivastava in a letter last week.

It is difficult to set up commercial courts in these cities due to provisions of the High Courts Act, which says that commercial courts can be set up at district level if the High Courts don't have original jurisdiction.

For ease of doing business index, World Bank also takes into account stakeholders' perception of reforms in these two cities only.

tags #Economy #India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.