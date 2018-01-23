E-way bill trial run witnessing about 2 lakh bills daily

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) issued around 2 lakh bills per day during a trial run of the e-way bill, according to a DNA report which quoted the GSTN CEO.

"It (e-way-bill platform) has been opened up for all states and union territories. Taxpayers and transporters from all states are registering, enrolling and generating the e-way-bills on a trial basis. The trial is up to the end of this month." GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar told DNA.

The e-way bill system allows transfer of goods between states and eliminates the need for a transit pass.

From February 1, 2018, interstate movement of goods worth more than Rs 50,000 will require prior approval through online registration. There is also a provision to cancel the registration within 24 hours of filing.

Speaking about ease of filing returns for GST, Kumar said it is a "work in progress".

Karnataka, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala and Haryana have started e-way bill trial runs.