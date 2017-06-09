E-comm cos worried about 1% tax on dealers under GST: L&S Attorneys

Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys (L&S), which is working exclusively with Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN), will carry out the IT administration for the GST regime. It is seeing an impetus to merger & acquisition (M&A) deals through this reform while there may be some short-term hiccups. In an interview with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy, V Lakshmikumaran, Managing Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys talks about the mammoth reform and its impact on the economy. Excerpts:

The law has been announced long time ago and, therefore, the industry knows the broad contours of the law. Rates have also been announced, industry knows what exactly has to be done. Many of them have already tweaking their ERP systems. Though the industry would have asked for little more time I believe that even if there was additional time given, the issues would have been the same.The central government is clear that they want to do it and are firm about the July 1 deadline. All the state governments (except a few) are also clear that they should do it. Since the states, which have also raised opposition, are likely to follow the model GST law, the industry should pull up their socks and go ahead with the preparations.The e-commerce problem is very different because they are platform providers who have been asked to pay 1 percent tax. That should not be a problem. But compliance increases and liability of non-payment of dues may come on them.

Earlier, the dealers with less than Rs 20 lakh turnover were exempt from paying tax. But under GST, if they operate through the e-commerce route they will have to pay one percent tax and the prior exemption has been withdrawn. The fear seems to be that the number of dealers who are otherwise exempt from the levy of sales tax or now GST because of this reason may go out of the e-commerce portal that will reduce volumes for them.

If you take the combination of the present-day compliance for various laws including service tax, value-added tax (VAT), and excise, the compliance under GST will be less. But now since they are asked to take registration for four or five locations, the overall compliance levels go up.Yes, different industries have made representations. The GST Council will meet again on June 11 to look at the representations that are being made by different industries. The proposals have been examined and wherever an amendment is needed, it has been done. By and large, the government has been open to discussions and are ready to listen to any opposing views on this.When state governments switched to VAT from the single point levy, it was felt that the benefits arising out of VAT were not fully passed on to consumers. There has been repeated questions in the Parliament whether the tax has been passed on or not.

The concept is that companies should not make windfall profits due to GST. How is it being made and how will it be implemented will have to be seen later. There is no immediate hurry for that. It will come in due course. It is a note of caution that don’t make profit on account of GST.

Yes, the SMEs are struggling but they did not take the warning from government seriously. However, I believe that the government will probably not penalise them heavily in the first two to three months, if there is a genuine reason.Because of GST, India will become a much more dynamic country with one nation one tax being introduced. With this, the credit chain is complete, the supply chain requirement and also the distribution chain can be effectively made; not necessarily due to tax reasons but for efficiency reasons. Also, cash flow positions can increase.

Overall, the cost of doing business in India can decrease which can build momentum for M&A transactions to take place.

For M&A transactions per se, wherever there is going to be an involvement of buying and selling of companies, there are outside GST. So, from the output side I do not foresee any problem because securities are outside GST. For M&A transactions, slump sale transactions and sweat equity transactions, the law which is being made can be dynamically interpreted to make it simpler.

That is not possible. In a federal democracy, state governments cannot lose the sovereignty to collect taxes. While industries have asked for one central registry, this is not viable due to a federal structure in the country as per the Indian Constitution. Hence, there is a compromise between the two in the form of Central GST and State GST.There will be interpretation issues and that is bound to be there. In the next 10-15 years, the rough edges would be smoothened by the courts. Even the GST Council would continue to meet at regular intervals to decide on the law and look at interpretation related matters.