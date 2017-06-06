App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jun 06, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dovish now, RBI may cut rate in Aug if rains good: BofAML

The global financial services major said high price risks on retail front are moderating and CPI-based inflation is expected to be around 3 per cent in the first half of this financial year as food prices are falling and El Nino risks also receding.

Dovish now, RBI may cut rate in Aug if rains good: BofAML

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to maintain a dovish stance tomorrow, but might go for a 25 bps slash in repo rate in August on good monsoon, says a BofAML report.

The global financial services major said high price risks on retail front are moderating and CPI-based inflation is expected to be around 3 per cent in the first half of this financial year as food prices are falling and El Nino risks also receding.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) expects May CPI inflation at about 2.5 per cent, with daily data showing food prices continuing to fall even in June on a good summer rabi harvest.

Moreover, there is expected to be no material risk of second round inflation effects from the house rent allowance (HRA) hikes by the 7th Pay Commission as the first round effect itself was mostly statistical.

"We grow more confident of our contrarian call of a 25 bps RBI rate cut on August 2 as the just announced Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates are unlikely to be inflationary," it said.

BofAML expects the RBI MPC to look through any inflationary/ deflationary impact of GST rates as a one-off adjustment.

The Reserve Bank in its monetary policy review meet on April 6 kept the repo rate -- at which it lends to banks -- unchanged at 6.25 per cent, but increased reverse repo rate to 6 per cent from 5.75 per cent.

The report further noted that if the RBI cuts rate on August 2, it will signal a lending rate cut to banks before the busy industrial season in October.

tags #BofAML #CPI #Economy #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.