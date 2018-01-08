App
Jan 08, 2018 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

DoT to meet telcos, regulator on call drops on January 10

The meeting with telecom industry CEOs will be chaired by the DoT Secretary.

PTI
Q3. What is the term used in telecommunication industry to describe all services other than the expected calling or fax transmission offered by a company?

Concerned about the deteriorating  call drop situation, the Department of Telecom (DoT) will meet service providers on January 10 to discuss the burning issue as also the new service quality norms that have been implemented in the sector.

"We want to convey to the operators, the government's concerns on state of call drops. Service providers have to get their act together," Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters here today.

She was speaking on the sidelines of a conference to mark the completion of the first phase of Bharat Net project.

The meeting with telecom industry CEOs will be chaired by the DoT Secretary.

The meeting is also slated to discuss the new stringent call drop norms that were enforced by telecom regulator TRAI in October last year.

On the same day, DoT will also hold a separate meeting with the telecom regulator on the call drop issue.

The Telecom Commission, meanwhile, will meet tomorrow to discuss multiple issues including some recommendations by Interministerial Group (IMG) on relief measures for the stressed industry, importantly, the raising of spectrum caps.

