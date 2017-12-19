DoT mulls allotment of backhaul spectrum through auction

The Department of Telecom's working group on backhaul spectrum -- including E and V bands that connect mobile towers with each other -- is mulling to allot such airwaves through auction instead of 'fixed fee' as suggested by the sector regulator TRAI.

"The working group on microwave access and microwave backbone at the DoT is largely in favour of allocating E and V band spectrum through auction. The report of the committee will be placed before the Telecom Commission in its meeting scheduled for December 21," an official source told PTI.

Data through E (71-76 Gigahertz frequency and 81-86 Ghz) and V (57-64 Ghz frequency range) band can be transmitted with a speed of around 1000 megabit per second. Spectrum in these band can ease work of telecom operators from laying optical fibre cable (OFC).

Telecom operators are required to pay huge price for laying OFC to local authorities and frequently maintain it as well. Experts opine that these spectrum can be used for developing ecosystem for 5G services as well.

TRAI had recommended that E-band spectrum should be charged at Rs 10,000 per annum per slot of of 250 MHz each and there should be an initial promotional discount of 50 per cent for three years from the date of allocation of first carrier in this band.

For spectrum in V-band, the regulator has recommended a charge of Rs 1,000 per annum per slot of 50 MHz each.

TRAI recommended that the price of E and V band should be reviewed after 5 years based on deployment and usage of the links.

The regulator had also recommended spectrum in 26 GHz, 28 GHz, 32 GHz, 38 GHz and 42 GHz should be earmarked for fixed point-to-point connections of mobile towers.