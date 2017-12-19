App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 17, 2017 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

DoT mulls allotment of backhaul spectrum through auction

TRAI had recommended that E-band spectrum should be charged at Rs 10,000 per annum per slot of of 250 MHz each.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Department of Telecom's working group on backhaul spectrum -- including E and V bands that connect mobile towers with each other -- is mulling to allot such airwaves through auction instead of 'fixed fee' as suggested by the sector regulator TRAI.

"The working group on microwave access and microwave backbone at the DoT is largely in favour of allocating E and V band spectrum through auction. The report of the committee will be placed before the Telecom Commission in its meeting scheduled for December 21," an official source told PTI.

Data through E (71-76 Gigahertz frequency and 81-86 Ghz) and V (57-64 Ghz frequency range) band can be transmitted with a speed of around 1000 megabit per second. Spectrum in these band can ease work of telecom operators from laying optical fibre cable (OFC).

Telecom operators are required to pay huge price for laying OFC to local authorities and frequently maintain it as well. Experts opine that these spectrum can be used for developing ecosystem for 5G services as well.

related news

TRAI had recommended that E-band spectrum should be charged at Rs 10,000 per annum per slot of of 250 MHz each and there should be an initial promotional discount of 50 per cent for three years from the date of allocation of first carrier in this band.

For spectrum in V-band, the regulator has recommended a charge of Rs 1,000 per annum per slot of 50 MHz each.

TRAI recommended that the price of E and V band should be reviewed after 5 years based on deployment and usage of the links.

The regulator had also recommended spectrum in 26 GHz, 28 GHz, 32 GHz, 38 GHz and 42 GHz should be earmarked for fixed point-to-point connections of mobile towers.

tags #Economy

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.