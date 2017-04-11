Don't expect your loans to become cheaper as banks still battle high cost of funds

Moneycontrol News

Interest rates on your loans may not come down further as bankers still feel high cost of funds and bad loans are eating into the banks? profitability limiting transmission of lower rates to borrowers.

Even though Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel feels ?further scope for a more complete transmission of policy impulses remains?, banks hold a different view.

NS Venkatesh, Executive Director, Lakshmi Vilas Bank said, ?At this stage no more cuts are likely (for the industry). Credit costs are still high for banks and it is impacting banks? profitability. Hopefully, with the resolution for NPAs (non-performing assets), maybe two quarters down the line, costs will get better and maybe then banks can pass on lower rates.?

RBI Deputy Governor SS Mundra on Saturday warned banks that they will be pulled up in the upcoming supervisory cycle if they do not adhere to proper base rate reductions.

A base rate is the minimum lending rates which were applicable to banks till March 31, 2016.

Mundra said that banks have not been transparent in passing on the interest rate cuts to borrowers, nor have they migrated a majority of loans to marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR).

Since April 1, 2016, when the MCLR linked interest rate regime was introduced, most banks have been reducing it as their cost of funds came down, especially after the demonetisation-induced easing of funding conditions.

However, after major cuts in the MCLR post demonetisation, February and March have not seen many banks cutting rates further.

Moreover, the reverse repo rate hike in the RBI policy last week allows banks to earn higher interest rates on excess funds parked with the RBI. With tepid credit demand and inflation still having upside risks, the possibility of banks? MCLR coming down has further reduced now.

Post-demonetisation (up to March 2017), 27 public sector banks have reduced their one-year median MCLR in the range of 50 to 105 bps, and 19 private sector banks have done so in the range of 25 to 148 bps.

The reduction was despite no cut in policy rates during that period but was a response to the previous policy rate cuts.

A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Borrowers Left Out

Despite the reduction, this has not translated into lower loan rates as banks have kept a higher margin (or ?spread? in banking terminology) between MCLR and actual loan rates.

During the demonetisation period from November 2016?February 2017, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) of banks in respect of fresh rupee loans declined 69 bps because of higher spreads and also because the interest rate on MCLR is typically reset on the existing loans on an annual basis and hence do not get the benefit of the reduction.

Additionally, a majority of 67 percent of banks? loans are linked to the base rate, which have been lowered by an average of only 13 bps from November 2016 to February 2017. And banks have had no trigger to cut base rates because of higher cost of funds.

According to the RBI, another factor which has impeded monetary policy transmission is the interest rates on small savings which are not in alignment with movements in market interest rates. Although the government has announced to revise the interest rates on small savings in line with the change in government security yields, this is not fully implemented.

As a borrower, although the loan rate reductions are not at par with policy rates, shifting or linking your loans to MCLR will only increase your savings of interest payments towards your existing loans.