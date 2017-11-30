Domestic travellers on radar to speed up cruise tourism in India; Mumbai, Cochin, Vishakhapatnam chosen destinations for govt push

The Centre is planning to ride on a potential wave of domestic tourists from places like Mumbai, Cochin and Vishakhapatnam to give a leg up to India's fledgling cruise tourism industry.

Sources told Moneycontrol that the shipping ministry sees “potential in the domestic market” rather than international cruise tourists and ships.

“India can see a boom in cruise only through domestic cruise… International cruise may not come on major scale,” said a government official.

Union shipping minister Nitin Gadkari had mooted the idea of reviving cruise tourism in India which has the potential to generate “employment for over two lakh people” and earn “revenues of Rs 35,000 crore”.

Back in 2008, India had a “Cruise Shipping Policy” when its share in the international cruise tourism industry was two percent. As of 2016-17, only 0.5 percent of total cruise tourists came to India and 70 ships docked at the India ports.

The minister plans to take cruise liner traffic to 700 a year and grow the passenger count to 1.5 million by 2031-32

The official said that in the wake of limited supply of cruise ships, India must target domestic cruise shipping first to build the “cruise culture”.

“First, it is important to develop a cruise culture in India,” he said adding, “International tourists will keep coming slowly, but the target should be the local market”.

India has a coast line of 7,500 kilometers with various cities as potential tourist spots. While Mumbai is projected to be a “cruise hub," the Centre sees other cities like Cochin as promising destinations.

“Mumbai is the main hub for local market… But, we will also develop others,” the official said adding, “Cochin has the potential… Vishakhapatnam has potential in the long run”.

According to Bermello and Ajamil, the consulting firm appointed by government for cruise tourism, India has the potential to see passenger count of 4 million and ship count of 955.

The official said that Centre will have to develop coastal cities to bring tourists to India. He said that facilities like hygiene and sanitation have to be structurally developed, security has to be ensured, transport facility has to be made available and other infrastructural issues have to be ironed out.

“We have separated procedures for domestic and international passengers (to promote domestic cruise tourism),” he said adding, “Security checks for domestic tourists are simpler, however, identity proofs are kept in mind as ships go into international water”.

Shipping ministry had recently cut cruise ship charges by 50 percent to attract ships along with recommending other steps like setting up a single window system for all pre-cruise requirements, declaration of only limited items of inventory of the cruise ships, no face to face check after dis-embarking formalities, standard operating procedures (SoPs) to be framed for training and education of the personnel handling of passengers.

The shipping ministry has also decided to increase the number of dock-days permitted from one to three. Foreign flag vessels carrying passengers have also been allowed to call at Indian ports without securing a licence from the director general of shipping till February 2024.