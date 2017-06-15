Domestic shipping industry clocking positive growth: Union Min

The shipping industry in the country was registering a positive growth amid a downward trend globally, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan today said.

"While the shipping sector is seeing a downward trend worldwide, India is registering a positive growth, and the credit for this should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

He was speaking at a function organised by V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, to propagate the exemplary achievements of the Government of India in the last three years.

"The Prime Minister through the visionary programme such as Sagarmala has set the target to increase the capacity of Major and Non-Major Ports to 3000 MTPA from the present 1054 MTPA," he informed.

The Modi-led government has envisioned and implemented various schemes to benefit all sections of the society, he said and claimed that schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan and Skill Development have resulted in achieving inclusive growth.

Lauding the performance of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, the Minister said, the Port is consistently handling more volume of cargo and has increased the handling capacity at a faster phase.

"V.O. Chidambaranar Port has handled 38.46 MTPA in 2016-17 compared to 36.84 MTPA in 2015-16," he noted.

On the Enayam Port Project, Radhakrishnan said when the Project is implemented, Tamil Nadu will get the distinction of being the first state to have four Major Ports.

He also listed out the measures taken by his Ministry in building roads at a faster phase and informed that Rs 50,000 crore has been allotted to implement various road infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu.

In his address, Chairman of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, S Anantha Chandra Bose said, the Port has received various awards during the last three years including awards for achieving RFD targets, special award for capacity addition etc.

"Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sammelan" was organised by V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust at Tenkasi here.

Welfare measures under Ujjwala scheme, farm loan and cash incentives to students were also distributed to beneficiaries during the programme. PTI COR ROH .