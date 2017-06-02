Do you have a low credit score? Your employment chances could be hampered

If you thought your credit history and credit score was only useful for getting a bank loan, you will be mistaken. For senior positions especially involving hires for sales, accounting and finance roles, companies have sought information on credit history of prospective hires.

Rahul Belwalkar, CEO, SecUR Credentials which is a background verification company explained that since credit bureaus have started to share information with entities like them, they can verify as to how good a person’s credit score is.

“For positions like that of chief financial officer, it is imperative to know the credit score of the individual. Because, if he or she has been defaulting on their payments, they may not be the right fit for the company,” he explained.

Earlier, it was primarily banks and insurance companies who used your credit history to look into data related to what are the payments that you make on a regular basis, the date you make it and whether or not you are paying it on time. A credit score is drawn out based on this data and this decides whether you get that particular sum assured or that loan you have sought.

Belwalkar explained that while companies may not out-rightly reject candidates based on the credit score and may even give them some more time to improve the score, it is a factor that is being considered.

A senior official from a large credit information company explained that data is being shared with third-party agencies from the past six months and this could be used for multiple purposes by these firms.

While there were some questions being raised on whether or not this is private data, explicit consent of the individual is taken before the credit score is looked on. Further, a clarification will also be sought if a prospective candidate for a C-suite position and their score is abysmally low.

Human resource executives are also of the view that it is a risky proportion if a person has been found to default on payments. The chief human resource officer of a mid-size insurance firm explained that a senior executive who is not serious about paying their debts on time may not be a correct fit for the BFSI industry which largely deals with cash and payment-related services.

Most large and mid-size companies in India conduct reference as well as background checks on prospective employees being hired for the organisation. These include checking the past employment details, company name, salary as well as their educational credentials. Now, even credit score is being added to the list.