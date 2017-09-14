App
Sep 14, 2017 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

August wholesale inflation expands to 4-month high at 3.24%

Latest price data released by the commerce ministry today showed that food prices, especially pulses continued to fall owing to a supply glut, while a rise in certain food items pulled up the inflation level. Wholesale inflation remained low in August last year at xx percent

August wholesale inflation expands to 4-month high at 3.24%

Moneycontrol News

India's wholesale inflation grew at 3.24 percent during August, higher from 1.88 percent in July, due an increase in foods articles and vegetable prices.

Latest price data released by the commerce ministry today showed that food prices, especially pulses continued to fall owing to a supply glut, while a rise in certain food items pulled up the inflation level.

Wholesale inflation rate, measured by WPI, is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.

Vegetable index is up 8.6 percent. Similarly, food articles became dearer, growing at 5.75 percent from 2.15 percent in July. Food inflation came in at 4.41 percent as against 2.15 percent month-on-month.

Primary articles, which accounts for more than a fifth of the entire wholesale price index grew 2.66 percent in August from 0.46 percent in July.

Prices of non-food articles grew (-) 3.60 percent, compared with (-) 6.32 percent decline in July, while fuel and power inflation stood at 9.99 percent as against 4.37 percent in July.

