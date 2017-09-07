Discounted sub-standard Chinese solar modules hurting energy production

Moneycontrol News

Chinese solar modules in poor or damaged condition are being sold in Indian markets at a discount, a Livemint report quoted industry professionals confirming the trend.

Solar modules account for 60 percent of the cost of production, and Indian developers are using these discounted, defected modules to cope with cost constraints and deadlines.

Brand new solar modules capture 16 to 22 percent of the potential solar energy that lands on it. Mint states that such a move could further hamper the efficiency of solar production.

The defects in the equipment range from minor to large cracks on the modules to low efficiency.

In an effort to ensure quality control and curb the measure of cutting corners, the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) issued the a mandate on August 30 that will come into effect one year from the date of its publication in the official Gazette

“The sub-standard or defective goods which do not conform to the specified standard....shall be deformed beyond use and disposed off as scrap by the manufacturer or the representative of overseas manufacturer from liaison office or branch office located in India, or by any agency authorized by the manufacturer as its authorized representative in India.”.

Electricity distribution firms see a drop in their capacity utilization factor (CUF) from a promised 18 percent to being below 14-15 percent

Capacity utilization factor gives a reading of how well a plant generates solar power .It is the ratio of the actual electricity output from the plant to the maximum possible output during the year.

India stated a target of 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy generation by 2022.

Major Chinese solar module manufacturers include Trina Solar Ltd, Jinko Solar, JA Solar Holdings, ET Solar, Chint Solar and GCL-Poly Energy Holdings.

India is also carrying out an anti-dumping investigation on solar equipment imported from Malaysia, Taiwan, and China, the report said.