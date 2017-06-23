Dirty dozen is just the beginning – do you own the next sixty?

Moneycontrol Research

There is palpable excitement and curiosity as Indian lenders have begun bankruptcy proceedings—for the first time—against a dozen highly indebted companies.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to resolve 55 high-value cases of bad loans within six months or face the prospect of being directed to go in for the new insolvency resolution mechanism.

So whom are the guns pointing to?

We did an in-depth health check of highly indebted companies and focused our attention on companies with an interest coverage ratio of less than one. The ratio is calculated by dividing a company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) by the company's interest expenses for the same period.

A bad interest coverage ratio is any number below 1, as this indicates that the company’s current earnings are insufficient to service outstanding debt.

There are still another dozen large borrowers with interest-coverage ratio of less than one as per the reported financials of fiscal 2016-17. The aggregate debt at Rs 3,20,417 crore is 4.2 percent of outstanding bank credit. However, many of these notable names are victims of sectoral headwinds and have reasonably robust business models or assets that should make the task of restructuring relatively less difficult.

The trouble does not end here. As per the FY17 reported numbers, there is a set of 18 companies, each with exposure larger than Rs 5000 crore and interest coverage of less than one. The aggregate exposure of banks to this group is close to Rs 1,19,250 crore or 1.6 percent of outstanding bank credit. As the exhibit suggests, the list is dominated by the infrastructure space. Structural issues plaguing the sector may make the task considerably difficult for lenders.

The next set of thirty companies have very low, and in many cases, negative interest coverage. Their combined exposure to the banking system is around Rs 98,495 or 1.3 percent of the total outstanding bank credit. On similar lines as the previous category, the dominance of infrastructure companies in this set may make the task of resolution equally challenging.

Investors must keep a hawk eye on these sixty companies that are likely to witness resolution/restructuring on a war footing in the near future.

In terms of quantum of exposure, these companies account for close to Rs 5,38,162 crore of the total banking debt (7 percent of outstanding credit).

Apart from these companies, there is a fairly long list, although the average exposure is much less. There are around 39 companies with outstanding debt less than Rs 2,000 crore but greater than Rs 1,000 crore, where the interest coverage is less than one. Although the total quantum of exposure at Rs 52,428 crore is much less, it will be more difficult to resolve myriad smaller cases.

The Indian banking system is clearly staring at a tough year of resolution/restructuring in its last ditch attempt to come out of the NPA mess.