DIPP's new industrial policy aims to bring in accelerated reforms

Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) is set to focus on radical and accelerated reforms while framing India's new industrial policy, top government officials told CNBC-TV18.

DIPP, which works under the Commerce Ministry, is working to overhaul the industrial policy of 1991 with mid and long-term goals in site.

The policy, which aims to be “future-ready”, is trying to overcome constraints such as high duties, which influence preference for imports.

In June, DIPP had formed six groups to prepare the framework of the new policy which takes under its ambit taxation, MSME and innovation, among others.

DIPP has drawn up both mid and long-term targets.

Mid-term targets

Among its mid-term targets is annual USD 100 million in-bound Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The committee might reform policies related to outbound FDI so that Indian companies can have strong presence in the foreign market.

It is also considering to boost the presence of Indian apparel and footwear brands in global sourcing.

The new policy might introduce alternative mechanism such as peer to peer funding for financing MSMEs.

The policy, focusing on industrial growth, is likely to make labour laws more flexible.

Long-term targets

One of the targets under the long-term goals is to push more Indian companies to get in the Fortune 500 list that ranks world's top companies.

According to DIPP's plans, complete value chains should be established both domestically and internationally by Indian companies in renewable energy, electronics and food processing sectors.

Existing Indian companies should be allowed to have strong presence globally in Auto, auto components, tourism, software and tourism sectors.

Within September or October this year, final outlines of the new policy would be officially disclosed.