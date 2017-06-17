App
Jun 16, 2017 10:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

DIPP sets up GST facilitation cell

The Department of Commerce too has set up a similar cell and a help desk to aid exporters and importers.

The industry department today said it has established a GST facilitation cell to address any tax issue that can come up in sectors related to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) looks after policies related to sectors including leather, cement, paper, salt and explosives.

The GST (Goods and Services Tax) facilitation cell is headed by Sudhansu Sekhar Das, Economic Adviser of the department.

It would "be in constant touch with the major industry and business associations relating to the department," the DIPP said in a statement.

The Department of Commerce too has set up a similar cell and a help desk to aid exporters and importers.

It shall be the first point of contact for addressing any issue faced by any sector related to the department.

The new indirect tax regime - GST - will be rolled out from July. It will subsume central excise, service tax and state VAT among other indirect levies on manufactured goods and services.

