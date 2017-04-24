DIPP formulating policy to encourage domestic manufacturing
The commerce and industry ministry is formulating a policy to give preference to locally manufactured goods in government procurement, a senior official said today.
Directorate General of Supplies and Disposal (DGS&D) Binoy Roy said: "Right now, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) is in the process of making that policy." DGS&D falls under the ministry.
Once that policy is brought out, the DGS&D, will be able to suitably put it on the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal to monitor it, Roy told reporters here.