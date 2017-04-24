App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 24, 2017 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

DIPP formulating policy to encourage domestic manufacturing

The commerce and industry ministry is formulating a policy to give preference to locally manufactured goods in government procurement, a senior official said today.

DIPP formulating policy to encourage domestic manufacturing

The commerce and industry ministry is formulating a policy to give preference to locally manufactured goods in government procurement, a senior official said today.

Directorate General of Supplies and Disposal (DGS&D) Binoy Roy said: "Right now, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) is in the process of making that policy." DGS&D falls under the ministry.

Once that policy is brought out, the DGS&D, will be able to suitably put it on the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal to monitor it, Roy told reporters here.

As per the government's general finance rules (GFR), the central government may provide for mandatory procurement of goods or services "from any category of bidders, or provide for preference to bidders on the grounds of promotion of locally manufactured goods or locally provided services".

tags #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.