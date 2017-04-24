DIPP formulating policy to encourage domestic manufacturing

The commerce and industry ministry is formulating a policy to give preference to locally manufactured goods in government procurement, a senior official said today.

Directorate General of Supplies and Disposal (DGS&D) Binoy Roy said: "Right now, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) is in the process of making that policy." DGS&D falls under the ministry.

Once that policy is brought out, the DGS&D, will be able to suitably put it on the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal to monitor it, Roy told reporters here.

As per the government's general finance rules (GFR), the central government may provide for mandatory procurement of goods or services "from any category of bidders, or provide for preference to bidders on the grounds of promotion of locally manufactured goods or locally provided services".