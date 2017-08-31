App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Aug 30, 2017 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

DIPP approves 2 FDI proposals in single brand retail sector

Dyson International got an approval to carry out single brand retail trading of 'Dyson' branded products in India, it said in a statement. The investment envisaged in the range of 5 million to 10 million British pounds.

DIPP approves 2 FDI proposals in single brand retail sector

The commerce and industry ministry today said it has approved two foreign direct investment proposals, including that of Dyson International, in the single brand retail sector.

Dyson International got an approval to carry out single brand retail trading of 'Dyson' branded products in India, it said in a statement. The investment envisaged in the range of 5 million to 10 million British pounds.

MM Retail Pvt Ltd also got a post facto approval for FDI pursuant to direction from the RBI.

tags #Commerce and Industry Ministry #DIPP #Economy #FDI #retail sector

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.