DIPP approves 2 FDI proposals in single brand retail sector

The commerce and industry ministry today said it has approved two foreign direct investment proposals, including that of Dyson International, in the single brand retail sector.

Dyson International got an approval to carry out single brand retail trading of 'Dyson' branded products in India, it said in a statement. The investment envisaged in the range of 5 million to 10 million British pounds.

MM Retail Pvt Ltd also got a post facto approval for FDI pursuant to direction from the RBI.