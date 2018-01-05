App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 05, 2018 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Digital payments hit Rs 143 lakh crore in October 2017: MoS for IT Alphons Kannanthanam

Total value of transactions fluctuated in the range of Rs 133.8 lakh crore and 139.9 lakh crore during April-August 2017 and then moved up to Rs 155.2 lakh crore in September 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Digital payments to the tune of Rs 143 lakh crore were made in October 2017 through 153-crore transactions, Parliament was informed on Friday.

"The digital payment transactions have got a major boost and increased from 91 crore in November 2016 to 153 crore in the October 2017," Minister of State for Electronics and IT Alphons Kannanthanam said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

As per data shared by the minister, total value of digital payments stood at Rs 143.1 lakh crore in October 2017.

The thirteen-month data, starting October 2016, shared by Kannanthanam showed digital payments spiked to Rs 172.6 lakh crore in March 2017 from Rs 108 lakh crore in February and then dipped to Rs 133.8 lakh crore in April last year.

Total value of transactions fluctuated in the range of Rs 133.8 lakh crore and 139.9 lakh crore during April-August 2017 and then moved up to Rs 155.2 lakh crore in September 2017.

"...there has been a steady rise in the value of payment transactions that are happening through digital modes. This adds to more number of transactions being recorded and transparent thereby leading to a less-cash economy. It is expected that the rising volume and value of electronic transactions will play a role in reducing black economy," Kannanthanam said.

tags #Business #Digital Payments #Economy #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.