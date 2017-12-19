App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Dec 19, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Difficult to pinpoint impact of noteban on economy: Finance Ministry

The overall growth of the Indian economy is dependent on many factors, including the rate of capital formation and savings and utilisation of technology, among others, said Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
(Representational image)
(Representational image)

The finance ministry today said it is difficult to "pinpoint" the impact of demonetisation on the economy and affirmed that there was no stagnation.

The overall growth of the Indian economy is dependent on many factors, including the rate of capital formation and savings and utilisation of technology, among others, said Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"It is difficult to pinpoint the impact of demonetisation," the minister said.

The government was asked whether Indian economy was stagnant due to demonetisation, which was announced in November last year.

"Indian economy is not facing stagnation," the minister replied.

To support his argument, Radhakrishnan said the growth in second quarter of the fiscal increased to 6.3 per cent, as compared to 5.7 per cent in April-June period.

tags #demonetisation #Economy #Finance Ministry #GST

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.