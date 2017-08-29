Dharmendra Pradhan seeks people's support in Centre's development schemes

Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said people should make efforts towards the success of "Sankalp se Siddhi" (commitment to fulfillment) programme to bring about total transformation within next five years.

On this occasion, Pradhan also listed the achievements of the Modi government in past 40 months.

Speaking at a seminar organised here by Intellectual Cell of Himachal BJP, the minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked upon an ambitious programme to provide basic facilities like water, toilets, healthcare, education, shelter, power, clean environment, roads and employment.

He said this government is working towards eradicating corruption by making 125 crore population as partner in overall development initiatives.

Lauding the prime minister for taking bold decisions like implementation of GST, demonetisation and Jan Dhan scheme, Pradhan said the country achieved total financial inclusion by opening 30-crore bank accounts and Rs 65,000 crore deposited in these accounts by the government.

He said that hidden money worth lakhs of crore was unearthed, number of tax payers increased from 75 lakh to 1 crore and currency worth Rs 18 lakh crore was changed following demonetisation and direct bank transfer (DBT) of subsidies eliminated corruption.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, construction of toilets in all schools, Ujjwala Yojana to give free LPG connections and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) were revolutionary steps and its long term results would be visible soon, he said.

Talking about fight against corruption, he said that no scam had surfaced during the present government tenure and meat exporter Moin Quershi has been held and Vijay Malaya would also be in the net soon.

Pradhan said that Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayats would be held across the country from next month to communicate with LPG consumers and educate them about safety aspects and benefits of clean fuel besides. All households in Himachal would be provided LPG connection by 2018, he said.

The minister said that at present there were 172 LPG agencies and 411 petrol pumps in Himachal and 43 gas agencies and 100-150 petrol pumps would be opened in the due course in view of difficult topography of the state.

He said that "when Ujjwala scheme was launched in Himachal, there were there were 19.16 lakh LPG connections for 15 lakh odd households but on verification 7-lakh connections were found to be fake... still nearly 95 per cent households have LPG connections".

Asserting that Ujjwala scheme was launched for better health of women as 5 lakh women died due to smoke every year, he said that so far 2.5 crore women have been given LPG connections over the last 15-17 months.

The government was providing small and medium loans for self-employment ventures without any security and so far loan amounting Rs 4 lakh crore had been disbursed to 8.50 crore persons.

He also administered pledge to make India clean, corruption, poverty, terrorism, communalism and casteism free.

The local MP Varinder Kashyap and MLA Suresh Bharadwaj also spoke on the occasion.