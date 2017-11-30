App
Nov 30, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Paradip-Raipur-Ranchi petro pipeline

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan today dedicated 1,073-km long Paradip-Raipur-Ranchi petroleum products pipeline to the nation during an event held in Chhattisgarh's Korba district today.

On the occasion, Pradhan and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also dedicated the newly set-up oil terminals of Indian Oil Corp (IOCL) in Korba and Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Jharsuguda and Jatni (Odisha) and also laid the foundation stone of a LPG bottling plant in Korba, an official here said.

The event was held in Gopalpur village of Korba, located around 200 kms away from here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister hailed the pipeline project, while referring to its contribution to the success of the economic development plans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

He also said the new facility will further strengthen storage and distribution of petroleum products in Chhattisgarh.

The Paradip-Raipur-Ranchi petroleum products pipeline will feed five terminals at Jatni, Jharsuguda, Korba, Raipur and Ranchi, covering 57 districts across three states.

"This pipeline will trigger industrial and economic growth in the region," the Union minister said.

The underground pipeline has been laid for the supply of petrol and diesel.

"In this line, the underground pipeline network is being laid for the supply of petroleum products to different states," Pradhan said, adding that "this will be the safest, reliable and eco-friendly mode of transportation of petroleum products".

The government's priority is to ensure the availability of petroleum products to people in an easy way, he added.

An ultra-modern oil refinery was inaugurated in Paradip of Odisha two years back.

"Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are mineral rich states and the underground pipeline project will give a new direction to the development of this region," Pradhan said.

As per an official statement, the Rs 219 crore Korba Terminal, developed on 244 acres of land at Gopalpur village, with a storage capacity of 55,600 kilo litre, is the biggest oil terminal in Chhattisgarh.

"It will cater to the supply of petroleum products to 240 retail outlets and 50 bulk consumers in 10 districts of Chhattisgarh. The terminal will receive round the year supplies through Paradip-Ranchi-Raipur Pipeline," it added.

On the occasion, Raman Singh thanked Petroleum and Gas Ministry for its continued support in making petroleum products reach the people of the state.

He also stated the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana is a big success in making kitchens smoke free.

Korba Lok Sabha MP Banshilal Mahato, state minister and various officials were present during the programme.

