App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Jan 24, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Devendra Fadnavis woos foreign investors, target's trillion-dollar economy tag for Maharashtra

Fadnavis said he is also inviting global investors for the Magnetic Maharashtra global summit to be held next month.

Wooing foreign investors to come and invest in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to make his state a trillion-dollar economy in the next 7-8 years.

"Our state GDP is currently about USD 400 billion and we are growing at about 10 per cent. We are expecting to reach a size of USD 1 trillion in the next 7-8 years," Fadnavis told PTI in an interview here.

The chief minister, who is meeting global business heads here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting, said he is getting a robust response from everyone and is presenting them the attractive growth opportunities his state offers for investment.

Fadnavis said he is also inviting global investors for the Magnetic Maharashtra global summit to be held next month.

related news

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's keynote address yesterday, Fadnavis said he had talked about India becoming a five trillion dollar economy by 2025 and his strong India pitch will also help Maharashtra a lot.

"Maharashtra currently has a share of 15 per cent in the national GDP which we want to increase to 18-19 per cent by 2025," he said.

Subsequently, we expect to attain a size of trillion dollar economy by 2026-27, the chief minister said.

He also said Davos has changed a lot over the last few years, as earlier India used to be one of the many countries here and today it is all about India here.

He lauded Modi's speech saying it was not like any national leader's, but that of a global leader.

tags #Devendra Fadnavis #Economy #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.