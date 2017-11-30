App
Nov 30, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Development should be inclusive: NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar

"Development should not be an elite and urban areas-centred activity," a release from Dr MCR HRD Institute, Telangana government, quoted him as saying while addressing the All India Services officers attending a Foundation Course on 'New India@ 2022'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that development should be inclusive in nature and not an "elite" and urban-centric activity.

"Development should not be an elite and urban areas-centred activity," a release from Dr MCR HRD Institute, Telangana government, quoted him as saying while addressing the All India Services officers attending a Foundation Course on 'New India@ 2022'.

Kumar also called upon all the stake-holders to ensure that development turns out to be inclusive in nature and becomes a vibrant mass movement.

The government has launched a number of innovative measures to provide a greater momentum to achieve "New India by 2022" when the country would be free from poverty, corruption and terrorism, he said.

The country would be celebrating 75 years of Independence in 2022.

"He underlined the importance of more allocation for R & D, greater use of science and technology in agriculture, broad-based involvement of community in developmental initiatives, and availability of public services to poorer sections of society for meeting the aspirations of people, especially the youth," the release said.

tags #Economy #India #New India #NITI Aayog #Rajiv Kumar

